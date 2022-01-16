State govt allocates RM2.1m for Perak Sejahtera bus service, says exco

Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun said the state government has allocated RM2.1 million for the implementation of the Perak Sejahtera Bus Programme 2022. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

SUNGAI SIPUT, Jan 16 — The Perak government has allocated RM2.1 million for the implementation of the Perak Sejahtera Bus Programme 2022 in Sungai Siput, Taiping, Manjung and Tapah.

Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun said Sungai Siput would be the first location for the bus service to begin its operation, which is tomorrow, followed by the other three areas in stages.

“The state government’s main purpose of introducing this bus service is for the convenience of those who do not have their own vehicles. The areas selected for this bus service are also based on the request by the locals in a study conducted by the State Planning and Implementation Unit (UPEN),” he said told a press conference after launching the bus service for the Sungai Siput district today.

He said the initiative proved that the state government was always sensitive and concerned with the needs of the people, especially those living in the rural areas.

“My hope is high enough so that each of us can make the best use of the facilities provided by the government,” he said.

Zolkafly said the bus service for the Sungai Siput district would benefit more than 20,000 residents, especially the Orang Asli community in the Lintang state constituency.

For the service in Sungai Siput, there will be four buses plying the routes Sungai Siput — Karai and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bawong — Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Siput.

On each route, there will be 20 stops, which will include at educational institutions, community centres, health facilities, towns and villages and Orang Asli settlements, he said, adding that the fare is RM1 for a one-way trip. — Bernama