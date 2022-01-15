HR minister: Online application for foreign workers in plantation sector with special exemption opened from Jan 28

Datuk Seri M. Saravanan says the government had granted special approval to bring in 32,000 foreign workers through special exemption last September to ease the labour shortage in the plantation sector. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 15 ― Online application for recruitment of foreign workers in the plantation sector through special exemption will be opened from January 28 through the website, said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

He said application for foreign workers for other sectors, including the plantation sector without special exemption, would be opened from February 15.

The government had granted special approval to bring in 32,000 foreign workers through special exemption last September to ease the labour shortage in the plantation sector.

At the Cabinet meeting last December 10, it was agreed that foreign worker recruitment will be opened to all sectors other than the plantation sector. Permitted sectors are agriculture, manufacturing, services, mining and quarrying, construction and domestic helpers.

Meanwhile, Saravanan reminded employers to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Admission of Foreign Workers set by the government.

He said the SOP covered four phases, namely pre-release, on arrival, after arrival (quarantine) and post-quarantine.

“All foreign workers are required to undergo quarantine for seven days during which they will be screened for Covid-19 twice and the cost to be borne by the employer,” he added.

He said currently all quarantine centres, as well as hotels for quarantine purpose, were in the Klang Valley and that they could accommodate 10,000 people at a time.

In this regard, he said, the ministry welcomed parties keen to offer facilities for use as quarantine centres. ― Bernama