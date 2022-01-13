Restaurant assistant in KL fined RM7,000 for possessing obscene photos, videos

— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The Magistrate’s Court here today fined a restaurant assistant RM7,000 for two counts of possessing obscene photographs and videos in a memory card and a mobile phone, two years ago.

Magistrate Nadia Othman meted out the sentence on R. Pravin Menon, 49, after he changed his plea to guilty during the mention of the case today.

The man was fined RM3,500 in default six months’ jail for the first count of possessing 53 obscene contents in a memory card and RM3,500 in default six months’ jail for the second count of possessing 61 obscene contents in a mobile phone. The accused paid the fine.

The offence was committed at a cafe at Wisma Cosway, Jalan Raja Chulan here, at 10.30am on August 27, 2020, under Section 292 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of three years, or a fine, or both.

Earlier, Pravin Menon, who was unrepresented, appealed for a lenient sentence as this was his first offence and apologised for the mistake.

However, the deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, Fazril Sani Mohamed Fadzil, requested that the court impose a sentence according to the trend of the offence to serve as a lesson to the accused. — Bernama