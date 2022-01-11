Chief minister urges Penang Health Department to speed up Covid-19 booster jabs

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at Komtar in George Town August 30, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 11 ― Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has urged the state Health Department to speed up the process of administering Covid-19 booster shots in the state.

The Penang lawmaker said the state now has 100 private clinics, 10 off-site vaccination centres and outreach programmes.

“I am confident that Penang will be able to achieve the booster rate target set by the Health Ministry by the end of February,” he said.

He stressed that walk-ins for booster jabs are still not allowed, and appointments will be issued via the MySejahtera app to avoid overcrowding at vaccination centres.

“I have ordered the state Health Department and relevant agencies to be ready to mobilise to face any increase in Covid-19 cases, especially those involving the Omicron variant,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said the state Health Department was also ordered to monitor key indicators, including the R-naught rate and response rate, to prevent a sudden hike in Covid-19 cases in Penang.

Chow said a recent meeting by the state special security committee on the management of Covid-19 decided that the Caring Society Complex will remain on standby as a Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre (PKRC) and as a drive-through Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) for the north-east district.

Additionally, he said the Mara Excellence Centre (MEC) in Jawi will carry on being a PKRC in the state.

Meanwhile, Bahang Bay Hotel and Vouk Hotel Suites will continue to function as private quarantine stations for those returning from overseas or persons under surveillance (PUS).