Teachers more prepared in second phase of Catch Up Plan programme, says UKM lecturer

A teacher leads students towards Sekolah Kebangsaan Semenyih, as schools reopened in Selangor, January 10, 2022. — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The implementation of the second phase of the Catch Up Plan programme by the Ministry of Education (MOE) which started yesterday until February 28 is expected to be better than the previous one, according to Dr Anwar Ahmad.

The senior lecturer at the Centre of Community Education and Wellbeing, Faculty of Education, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) said this was because teachers were now better prepared in implementing the programme, including in identifying students according to their level of mastery.

“ teaching strategies will be focused on the students’ ability and I am confident that the Catch Up Plan programme this time around (will be) better implemented then before,” he said when appearing on the Malaysia Petang Ini programme on Bernama TV today.

Anwar said the implementation of the first phase of the Catch Up Plan from September to December last year was seen to be less effective, among others, due to the rotational school attendance of students.

He also suggested that a support programme be implemented for students who need additional rehabilitation after the Catch Up Plan programme ends on February 28 to ensure no learner was left behind.

The Catch Up Plan programme was introduced with the aim of bridging the learning gap when home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) was implemented following the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama