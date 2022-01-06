Rasuah Busters: Anti-Corruption Advisory Board must be more transparent, probe Azam Baki further

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki speaks to the media during a special press conference at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya, January 5, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (LPPR) needs to be more transparent and probe further into the issue involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

The #Rasuah Busters in a statement today said that the personal controversy had not in the least been able to restore the reputation of the institution, currently being tarnished by a few of its officers.

“The people want to see the MACC as an accountable body that can be expected to act immediately to prevent, prosecute and educate the community in the fight against corruption.

“Any risk factor that hinders efforts to restore the integrity of the MACC as an independent body should be controlled,” according to the statement.

“The #RasuahBusters will not tolerate corrupt behavior or abuse of position that creates any potential conflict of interest and leads to mistrust in the agency which is supposed to protect the interests of the people and stakeholders,” the statement read. — Bernama