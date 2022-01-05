Chaos at Kelana Jaya PPV caused by latecomers, walk-in vaccine seekers, says ProtectHealth chief (VIDEO)

People queue to get their Covid-19 booster shot at a vaccination centre in Vision College, Kelana Jaya January 4, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The tense situation at a vaccination centre (PPV) in Kelana Jaya yesterday was caused by latecomers and those trying to walk-in for a Covid-19 booster dose, ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd chief executive officer, Datuk Anas Alam Faizli, said.

When contacted, Anas said that he immediately reached out to the person in charge at the Vision College PPV when he heard about what had transpired.

"Have spoken to the person in charge. He is there now. The situation happened because many with morning appointments came late in the afternoon, and there were some walk-in cases who came in the afternoon too," he told Malay Mail.

Anas said that he has advised the PPV personnel to send away walk-in booster dose seekers, and to take down the contact numbers of those with appointments who would then be asked to wait in their vehicles until they are called when their turn comes.

A widely shared video showed a snaking queue outside the PPV, with senior citizens clearly visible at the front of the line, with one in a wheelchair.

A man clad in what seemed like a police uniform was also caught screaming at a member of the public, asking him to lodge a report against him.

The other person was seen shouting back at the man in the uniform during the heated exchange.

Since last week, long queues and crowds have been seen at various vaccination centres in the Klang Valley as people hoped to get their booster shots even though they did not have appointments.

In response to this surge of walk-ins, ProtectHealth encouraged people to call and be put on a waitlist instead of trying their luck in person at a random vaccination centre (PPVs).

Malay Mail was told on Monday, that with immediate effect, walk-ins will no longer be allowed at off-site PPVs.

(Note: Off-site PPVs are those at shopping malls, community halls, etc.)

This is not just to avoid disappointment, but to prevent large gatherings which are against Covid-19 SOPs as these places simply cannot accommodate social distancing.

It is understood that various PPVs are given a certain number of doses for walk-ins every day.

“We have seen a lot of crowds at off-site PPVs under ProtectHealth after the announcement of a shortened vaccine interval to three months,” Anas told Malay Mail.

“We have communicated to our private medical practitioners (PMPs) managing the off-site PPVs or outside private medical facilities with suggestions to improve crowd control.

“For your information, in principle, those with appointments must be prioritised. We allowed walk-ins initially for registrations as a backup list.”

He said those who do not have appointments can register via email or phone private PPVs as listed on the ProtectHealth website.