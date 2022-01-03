Drainage and Irrigation Dept: Slight burst of two bunds in Kuala Langat does not affect residents

Heavy rain is seen in Kampung Jongok Batu, Dungun January 2, 2022. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Jan 3 — Heavy rain and high tide have caused water from a river to overflow at two locations in Kuala Langat since yesterday due to slight burst of two bunds, according to the Selangor Drainage and Irrigation Department.

Its deputy director (Development), Mohd Nazri Yasmin said repair work was immediately carried out at the two bunds, which were at Kampung Rancangan Tanah Baharu (RTB) Bukit Changgang and Labohan Dagang, respectively.

“We have completed with the repair work at Labohan Dagang, while at RTB Bukit Changgang, it is in progress and is expected to be completed this afternoon,” he said when contacted.

He said the overflowing river water had entered into the drainage system in the affected areas,

“The situation is manageable and the department is using its mobile pumps to pump out the water. It does not affect the residents in the area,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd [email protected], when contacted, said 150 personnel from various agencies were on stand-by since yesterday for any eventuality resulting from the burst bunds.

They included the police, Malaysian Armed Forces, Fire and Rescue Department, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Malaysian Volunteer Department and the Kuala Langat Municipal Council, he added. — Bernama