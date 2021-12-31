Full physical classes for secondary schools with 90pc vaccination rate

File picture shows students waiting to receive their Covid-19 jab at the Kinta Town Hall in Batu Gajah September 21, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 31 — Secondary school students from remove classes, in Form 4, 5, 6, pre-university, and those attending International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), as well as international examination students must attend physical classes without rotation, if the vaccination rate has reached 90 per cent.

The Ministry of Education (MOE), in a statement today said, for the third term of the 2021/2022 session, physical classes will be conducted on a rotational basis for educational institutions that have not reached the 90 per cent vaccination rate.

“The list of educational institutions which have yet to reach the 90 per cent vaccination rate will be released every Wednesday.

“Any institution that has reached the 90 per cent rate will be removed from the list and can start operating on Sunday or Monday the following week without rotation,” it said.

For Form 1, 2, and 3 students, their attendance will be on a rotation basis, while students with special needs (MBK) in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pendidikan Khas (SMKPK), Sekolah Menengah Pendidikan Khas Vokasional (SMPKV) and Integrated Special Education Programme (PPKI) should attend their face to face classes without rotation.

On Dec 24, the MOE announced that the third term of the 2021/2022 school session would be postponed for a week following the floods.

The Ministry said schools in states in Group A, namely Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, would start on Jan 9 and those in Group B namely Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and the Federal Territory of Labuan, would start on Jan 10.

The statement added that Form 4, 5 and 6 students from boarding schools, as well as pre-university, IBDP, and international examination students can attend face to face classes on a non-rotational basis.

Meanwhile, Form 1, 2 and 3 students will continue their home-based teaching and learning.

As for primary schools involving MBK students from Sekolah Kebangsaan Pendidikan Khas (SKPK) and PPKI, as well as Year 1, 2, 6 pupils and Supplementary Food Programme (RMT) recipients, they have to attend physical school sessions without rotation.

“Year 3, 4 and 5 pupils can attend classes on a rotational basis,” the ministry said.

The MOE said private and expatriate schools with less than 300 students can conduct physical classes without rotation.

“However, expatriate schools which have more than 300 students can submit their application to operate fully to the ministry for assessment,” the statement read.

Students taking the Malaysia Vocational Certificate, Malaysian Skills Certificate as well as under the National Dual Training System and the Malaysia Vocational Diploma are allowed to attend school without any rotation from Jan 9, 2022.

“For Matriculation Colleges, face to face teaching and learning session will begin on Jan 9, 2022 for the Two-Semester System Matriculation Programme and Four-Semester System Matriculation Programme,” it said.

As for Teacher Education Institutes (IPG), the ministry said physical classes for all programmes will begin on Feb 6, 2022 according to the current academic calendar.

“Only fully vaccinated KM and IPG students are allowed to return to college or campus, in line with the Guidelines for Management and Operation of Teacher Education Institute and Matriculation College 3.0,” it said.

The MOE said students are allowed to wear appropriate attire if the existing uniforms are no longer suitable to wear.

If parents decided not to send their children to school, it would not be considered a disciplinary offence, but they must inform the matter for record purposes. — Bernama