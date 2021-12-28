Selangor Sultan orders Islamic teaching credentials given to political activists be revoked

Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has decreed that the credentials to teach Islam in the state given to any political activist be revoked effective Friday. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 28 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has decreed that the credentials to teach Islam in the state given to any political activist be revoked effective Friday.

Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof said in line with the Sultan of Selangor’s decree, the MAIS Credentials Committee would review and revoke Islamic teaching credentials given to any political activist in the state.

However, Abdul Aziz said the state executive councillor in charge of Islamic affairs can still deliver Islamic teachings provided he does not touch on political matters.

He said His Royal Highness decreed that Islam must not be used as a political tool by any party in the state, especially in surau and mosques.

“To protect the sanctity of Islam in Selangor, the Sultan does not consent to accrediting political activists to teach Islam because it is feared that it could be misused for the benefit of any political party which would eventually lead to slander, discord and division among Muslims,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Aziz said teaching Islam without a credential issued under Section 118 of the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003 was an offence under Section 119 of the same Enactment.

“If convicted, the person can be fined RM3,000 or jailed two years or both,” he said.

Any person who acts in contempt of the lawful authority, or defies, disobeys or disputes the lawful orders of directions of His Royal Highness in his capacity as the head of the religion of Islam is committing an offence under Section 12(a) of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995 and be liable to a fine not exceeding RM3,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or both. — Bernama