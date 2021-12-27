Scaly surprise as croc turns up at bazaar in Sarikei

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department and APM lead the reptile back to the river. — Borneo Post

SARIKEI, Dec 27 — The presence of a crocodile measuring about 15 feet long at Jakar bazaar shocked shoppers and business operators here yesterday.

In a statement, Sarikei Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Lieutenant (PA) Mirwan Shah Masri said a call was received from a concerned citizen at 9.51am.

“The man informed that he saw a crocodile next to a shop located near a river at Jakar bazaar. Four personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene,” he said.

He added a team from the Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) was already at the scene when APM arrived.

The group managed to guide the reptile back to the river with water spray and sticks. — Borneo Post