PM Ismail Sabri: TNB to give flood victims one-off 100pc power bill rebate

HULU LANGAT, Dec 26 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) will give a one-off 100 per cent rebate for December electricity bill to domestic customers affected by floods, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said a total of 72,000 domestic customers would benefit from the power bill rebate.

“This doesn’t involve factories, this is for houses. This is an extension of the assistance given, so the December electricity bill is given a rebate.

“...I have also asked TNB to help B40 homes affected by the floods when the electricity supply is reconnected,” he told a press conference after visiting areas affected by the floods in Hulu Langat, including in Taman Sri Nanding and Kampung Dusun Tua, where cleaning work was in progress, here today.

He said the utility company had been carrying out free wiring inspections at flood-affected houses in Selangor, Pahang and Kuala Lumpur since last Friday.

Apart from that, Ismail Sabri said Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) would provide a free towing service for Perodua vehicles based on the vehicle’s insurance.

He said Perodua had agreed to forego the labour charges to repair and service vehicles sent to its service centres and offer a 50 per cent discount on spare parts.

“I was made to understand that Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz will negotiate again with other car companies such as Proton and others.

“I hope other companies can follow what Perodua is doing,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the government would increase the initial allocation of RM100 million to repair flood-damaged houses and infrastructure. — Bernama