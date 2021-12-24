Education ministry to announce third term of school session opening status soon

The Education Ministry will issue a statement soon on the opening status of the third term of the 2021/2022 school session, following floods in several states. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

CYBERJAYA, Dec 24 — The Education Ministry (MoE) will issue a statement soon on the opening status of the third term of the 2021/2022 school session, following floods that have hit several states in the country.

Speaking to reporters after officiating the Huawei Malaysia ICT Knowledge Corridor, here, today, Deputy Education Minister Datuk Mah Hang Soon said the floods had also affected teachers, students and educational institutions such as schools.

“We had a long discussion with relevant parties yesterday and various factors have been taken into account. The decision will be announced (soon),” he added.

Mah said the discussion also covered several aspects including schools that were being used as flood relief centres and the post-flood clean-up works carried out in school areas.

The third term of the 2021/2022 school session in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu (Group A) is scheduled for Jan 2 until March 20, 2022.

For schools in Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Labuan and Putrajaya (Group B), the term will run from Jan 3 to March 20, 2022. — Bernama