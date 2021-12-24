Cops nab five men, seize 142.3kg ganja worth RM355,785 in Seberang Perai

SPT district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said acting on surveillance and intelligence since last month, the suspects, aged between 30 and 52, were detained in an operation launched from December 17 until December 22. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 24 — Police have crippled a ganja (cannabis) trafficking syndicate following the arrest of five men and seizure of 142.3 kilogrammes of drugs worth RM355,785 in six raids around Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) here recently.

SPT district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said acting on surveillance and intelligence since last month, the suspects, aged between 30 and 52, were detained in an operation launched from December 17 until December 22.

“In the first raid at 4.30pm on December 17 at a house in Seberang Jaya, a man was arrested with six compressed packs of ganja weighing 5.2kg worth RM12,907.50 before another residence in Bukit Mertajam was raided and two more suspects were nabbed.

“Police seized 20 packs of ganja weighing 18.9kg worth RM47,197.50 from the duo and went on to raid another shoplot, in Sungai Semambu here, which is the syndicate’s store to keep drugs, where ganja weighing 39.6kg (RM99,122.50) were seized, “ he told a press conference here today.

He said police then arrested another man at a house in Seberang Jaya and seized 53 small packets of ganja weighing 1.1kg worth RM2,750 before raiding another house in Permatang Pauh where compressed packs of ganja weighing 54.6kg (RM136.442.50) were seized.

Shafee said the last raid was at Permatang Pauh, during which a man was nabbed with 23kg of ganja worth RM57,363 and the suspect was believed to be waiting for customers to supply the drugs.

The suspects are being remanded for seven days under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama