PM directs agencies involved to give daily updates on flood operations

A view of buildings and vehicles submerged in flood waters in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, December 19, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has directed all agencies involved in flood relief operations to hold daily press conferences to give the people timely and accurate updates on the disaster.

Ismail Sabri, in a post on his Facebook today, said the Op Banjir press conference would ensure that the people would have the latest information on the flood situation and the preparations needed to face any disaster.

“The people need to have the latest information which is clear and true on the current flood disaster which has hit several states,” he said.

In a related post on Twitter, Ismail Sabri said he had directed the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) to give daily reports to the whole Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) beginning today.

He listed the press conference schedule as Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani at 10am, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang at noon, JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid at 2pm and Nadma director-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim at 4pm.

“I am confident that these reports can give a clear picture on the latest situation regarding the disaster in the country,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said all government frontliners involved in managing the disaster should always be at their best level of preparedness. — Bernama