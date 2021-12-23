PM: Development of Sedenak will boost growth in northern Iskandar Malaysia, nearby districts

The prime minister said the development of Sedenak would speed up growth in the area and nearby districts for the benefit of the local community, as well as to strengthen the network of access between Johor and other states. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) has started an initiative to develop mukim Sedenak in northern Iskandar Malaysia, Johor, with focus given to agrotechnology and high-tech industries, research and development, and low-carbon activities, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister said the development of Sedenak would speed up growth in the area and nearby districts for the benefit of the local community, as well as to strengthen the network of access between Johor and other states.

“Sedenak will become the sixth flagship of Iskandar Malaysia after Pusat Bandar Johor Baru; Iskandar Puteri; Tanjung Pelepas and Tanjung Bin; Pasir Gudang and Tanjung Langsat; and Senai-Skudai.

“This will contribute towards turning Johor into a food supply hub and international gateway into Malaysia," he said in a statement after chairing a virtual meeting of IRDA members in Putrajaya today.

The meeting was also attended by joint chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad, who is Johor mentri besar, and several Cabinet members. — Bernama