Air Selangor: Water supply to Petaling, Kuala Lumpur fully restored

A man washes his hands in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Water supply affected by the shutdown of four water treatment plants (WTP) on Sunday has been fully restored in Petaling district in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur as of 6am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement also said that water supply to 28 areas in Hulu Langat district has reached 91.4 per cent, bringing the overall water supply recovery to 95 per cent.

“Water supply in the remaining 28 affected areas of Hulu Langat due to the shutdown of Cheras Batu 11 WTP is expected to be fully restored at 10 am tomorrow.

“Alternative water supply through water tankers will continue to be mobilised to the affected areas, with priority given to critical premises during the unscheduled water supply disruption,” the statement added.

All four WTPs were shut down following increasing water levels and emergency electricity power cut on Sunday.

Consumers may refer to the official communication channels such as Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or by calling the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300, while inquiries and complaints may be forwarded to the Help Centre via www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application. — Bernama