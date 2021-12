Nadma: 210 locations across six states still flooded as of this morning

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob being briefed on the country’s flood situation by Nadma director-general Datuk Aminuddin Hassim at the National Disaster Control Centre in Puchong December 18, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — A total of 210 locations in six states namely Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang and Kedah are still affected by floods as at 10am.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) Disaster Operation Control Centre in a statement today said the locations involved eight districts in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan (three), Terengganu (two), Kelantan (three), Pahang (eight) and Kedah (three).

Among the locations affected by flood are Bera, Jerantut, Maran, Raub, Pekan, Temerloh, in Pahang and Kuala Selangor, Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat in Selangor.

A total of 83 federal roads and 126 state roads were also affected by flash floods, landslides, road collapse, sinkholes and damaged bridges.

“Some routes are still closed to all traffic while some are open to heavy vehicles,” Nadma said in the statement.

Among the roads opened to heavy vehicles are Jalan Seri Keledang, Hulu Selangor; Jalan Banting-Semenyih; Jalan Lubok Kiat-Kubang Kuau, Pasir Mas; Jalan Kampung Paya Petai-Sungai Salan, Jerantut; Jalan Bukit Rangin 3, Kuantan and Jalan Serengkam, Maran.

Sixteen routes are reopened to all traffic, among them are Jalan Benta-Lamir, Jalan Pekan-Batu Balik; Pekan as well as Jalan Air Putih, Kemaman.

Meanwhile, the water level at several rivers in Selangor, Pahang and Kelantan recorded danger level as of 7am based on the Department of Irrigation and Drainage Infobanjir.

According to Infobanjir, the danger level was recorded at Sungai Langat in Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat; Sungai Kuang in Kampung Melayu Seri Kundang, Gombak; Sungai Rasau in Tugu Keris, Klang; Sungai Pahang in Paya Gintong, Jerantut; Sungai Pahang in Kuala Krau, Temerloh and Sungai Pahang in Temerloh (Lubuk Pasu), Temerloh.

Apart from that, Sungai Pahang at the Water Front, Bera; Sungai Bera at Sungai Bera Bridge, Bera; Sungai Jengka at Kampung Awah Bridge, Maran; Sungai Pahang in Lubuk Paku, Maran; Sungai Pahang in Kuala Sungai Chini, Pekan; Sungai Kuantan in Pasir Kemudi, Kuantan and Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas. — Bernama