Former Johor MB Osman Sapian laid to rest in JB

Close family members and friends of former Johor mentri besar Datuk Osman Sapian sprinkling rose water after his remains were laid to rest at the Ar Raudhah Islamic Cemetery in Mount Austin, Johor Baru. December 22, 2021. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Dec 22 — The remains of Johor’s Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian was laid to rest at the Ar Raudhah Islamic Cemetery in Mount Austin here today.

His remains were buried at 3.20pm, shortly after arriving from Kuala Lumpur where he was undergoing treatment after suffering from a stroke in October.

Earlier, Osman’s remains arrived at his personal residence in Larkin here at about 2.20pm, after leaving his son’s house in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur this morning.

After his final rites by family members, Osman’s remains were then taken to the Ar Raudhah Mosque for prayers before being taken to the Ar Raudhah Islamic Cemetery in Mount Austin for burial.

Present to pay their last respects were Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, Johor Pakatan Harapan deputy chief Jimmy Puah Wee Tse and Johor Parti Amanah Negara deputy chief Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Osman, a Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia strongman and division chief, was reported to have died at 11.45pm due to low blood pressure at his son’s house in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

He was 69.

The veteran politician was three days away from his 70th birthday on December 24.

He was earlier reported to be recovering after undergoing surgery for a stroke he had in October.

Osman, who was a colourful and at times controversial politician, was appointed Johor’s 16th mentri besar after the historic May 12, 2018 general election.

Osman held office for just 11 months, which is the shortest period for a mentri besar in the state’s history.