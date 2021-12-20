Maybank2u and MAE app appears to be down

It appears that they are currently facing a service disruption that affects both website and mobile app. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — If you can’t access your Maybank account via Maybank2u or the MAE app in the past hour, you’re not alone. It appears that they are currently facing a service disruption that affects both website and mobile app.

Maybank2u MAE down. — SoyaCincau pic

On the desktop web browser, we are able to see the login page, but there’s no response after entering the username. On the mobile web browser, we got a “Method Not Allowed” warning, while the MAE smartphone app returns a “We are unable to process your request” or “scheduled maintenance” screen.

Hello @MyMaybank sihat tak? Masalah dengan server? ramai tengah buat transaction ni. — Azman Samer (@azmansummer) December 20, 2021

Maybank is aware of the issue and they are trying to solve it as soon as possible. It acknowledged that the interruption affects their Maybank MY and MAE applications as well as the Maybank2u website. — SoyaCincau