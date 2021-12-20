Malay Mail

Maybank2u and MAE app appears to be down

Monday, 20 Dec 2021 05:01 PM MYT

BY ALEXANDER WONG

It appears that they are currently facing a service disruption that affects both website and mobile app. — SoyaCincau pic
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — If you can’t access your Maybank account via Maybank2u or the MAE app in the past hour, you’re not alone. It appears that they are currently facing a service disruption that affects both website and mobile app.

Maybank2u MAE down. — SoyaCincau pic
On the desktop web browser, we are able to see the login page, but there’s no response after entering the username. On the mobile web browser, we got a “Method Not Allowed” warning, while the MAE smartphone app returns a “We are unable to process your request” or “scheduled maintenance” screen.

 

 

Maybank is aware of the issue and they are trying to solve it as soon as possible. It acknowledged that the interruption affects their Maybank MY and MAE applications as well as the Maybank2u website. — SoyaCincau

 

