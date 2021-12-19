Tanjung Balau boat tragedy: Bad weather hampers SAR mission

An aerial view of the coastline of Tanjung Balau in Johor, December 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 19 — The search and rescue (SAR) mission for the remaining victims of a boat that capsized in the waters off Tanjung Balau, which entered its fifth day today, is facing difficulties due to the bad weather.

Johor Maritime Operations deputy director Capt (Maritime) Simon Templer Lo Tusa said as of 8 am, no new findings were recorded, while 16 people were still missing.

He added that the SAR operation at sea involved four assets and would cover about 111 square nautical miles, while the air unit team using AW139 aircraft would conduct aerial search covering 76.50 square nautical miles.

Meanwhile, the coastal search involving personnel from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Fire and Rescue Department, Armed Forces, Civil Defence Force and police would cover Tanjung Siang to Sungai Musuh.

“A total of 61 personnel are involved in the operation today. The weather condition is expected to be bad with winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour, waves as high as 2.5 metres to 3.5 metres and thunderstorms in some places,” he said in a statement.

Simon also advised the maritime community especially fishermen to postpone their activities at sea if the weather conditions worsen and always be alert to the weather warnings issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

The number of victims drowned in the incident remains at 21 people, with 13 rescued and 16 more still missing. — Bernama