Perikatan will not work with Pakatan in GE15, says Muhyiddin

Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks at Gerakan’s 50th National Delegates Conference in Kuala Lumpur December 4, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) will not form an alliance with Pakatan Harapan in the 15th general election, its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

He said this was because PN and PH have their differences.

PN is made up of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), PAS, Gerakan, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

Muhyiddin, who is Bersatu president, said an alliance would only be considered if PH undergoes a major revamp or reshuffle.

“To cooperate with PH in its present set-up, not possible. It’s not that we are not in favour of unity, but there are lots of differences (between both coalitions). I have had my share of experience (being in PH) and that is why we (Bersatu) left PH.

“Among the factors why we are not ready to work together is because one party within PH is seen as not pro-Malay, Bumiputera, and its history of questioning rights and so on. As such, we don’t think working together is possible,” he said when opening Bersatu’s fourth annual general assembly here today.

Former Melaka chief minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron, who lost in last month’s Melaka state election, had recently suggested that PH and PN work out an alliance to face the next GE.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin, when asked how Bersatu intends to attract rural support, said the party has no fear of going head to head with other parties in rural constituencies.

“That is why during the recent Melaka election, we even took up the challenge of entering into three-cornered contests.

“ and this was proven that despite not being able to add more seats, analysts’ in-depth studies show that there is quite a big shift in support towards Bersatu or other partners in Perikatan Nasional, including PAS,” he said. — Bernama