MCA general assembly: Party president calls on all Malaysians to maintain harmony, prosperity

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks during the 68th MCA General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — MCA has called on Malaysians of all races to continue maintaining peace, harmony and prosperity enjoyed today as a result of the struggles of the country’s previous leaders.

Party president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the country belongs to all Malaysia and what makes it unique is the multi-racial, multi-religious and multi-cultural society living in harmony based on mutual respect.

“Regardless of our differences, including in the way we eat, either with our hands, chopstick or spoon, it shows the uniqueness of Malaysian society which is full of diversity.

“In this modern world today, it would be weird if we eat a bowl of rice noodle soup with our hands instead of using spoon and fork. There are no written rules requiring us to use certain utensils to enjoy our food,” he said in his keynote address at the 68th MCA General Assembly here today.

Wee said also MCA is a Chinese-based party, it still fights for the wellbeing and better future of all races in the country in line with the spirit of patriotism nurtured by its founding father, the late Tun Tan Cheng Lock.

“Of course, MCA will also continue fighting for issues and wellbeing of the Chinese community, apart from issues plaguing the Malaysian society as a whole.

“The issue of vernacular schools, for example, is our strength as we believe that unity can be nurtured in the diversified environment even when various languages are being used as the medium of communication in accordance with the syllabus set by the Ministry of Education,” he said.

Wee also said MCA will continue fighting for its cause under the Barisan Nasional (BN) umbrella and will intensify efforts to restore public support for MCA and BN.

He said MCA is optimistic of gaining the support of the people based on its good track record and values without resorting to extreme, racism and hatred politics as used by certain opposition parties. — Bernama