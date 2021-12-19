Elite Expressway crash: Remains of nine family members buried in common grave

Ambulances carrying the bodies of the victims of the Elite Expressway crash are seen in this Bernama video screencap. — Screencap taken from Twitter/Bernama

SHAH ALAM, Dec 19 — The Section 21 Muslim Cemetery near here, was shrouded in sadness when eight funeral vans arrived with the remains of nine family members who perished in the horrific accident along the Elite Expressway near here last Friday.

The vans, driven by health workers donned in full PPE clothing and escorted by the police, were seen entering the main gate of the cemetery at 12.40pm today.

By 1.30pm the remains were buried in a common grave as requested by the family after the autopsies and Covid-19 screening were performed and funeral prayers conducted at the Shah Alam Hospital Forensic Unit here.

The remains of Norul Naziah Buyong, 37, were buried with her eight children, Razarul Amin Abd Razak, 17; Razatul Aliah, 16; Puteri Hidayah, 12; Muhamad Aizat Syazwan, 10; Muhamad Rolkaizat Rezky, 9; Muhamad Hidayat Hakimie, 7; Puteri Nur Ain Syalwana, 3; and 10-month-old Muhammad Raid Fathi.

Norul Naziah’s younger sister, Nurul Atika, 33, said five of the deceased children tested negative for Covid-19 but four others, including the baby, were Covid-19 positive.

Norul Naziah, her husband Abd Razak Majit, 50, and their eight children were travelling in two Proton Wira cars but had stopped on the emergency lane after one of the cars broke down.

Abd Razak and the occupants of another car, a Perodua Axia, — Mimie Nafiesa Abdullah, 19; Ihyat Sufi Shokip and Ummi Nasuha Annuwar, both 20 — all suffered minor injuries.

The remains of another victim of the midnight crash, mechanic Mohamad Rahimi Rolex, 27, were buried at the same cemetery at 1am today. — Bernama