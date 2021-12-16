Sarawak polls: MetMalaysia sees good weather in the morning, thunderstorms in the evening this Saturday

A general view of the Sarawak state legislative assembly building in Kuching, December 7, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Dec 16 — The weather on the morning of the 12th Sarawak state election this Saturday (Dec 18) is expected to be clear, with no rain forecast.

However, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) expects thunderstorms in the evening in several divisions in the state, including in Kuching, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Serian, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah.

Rain is also forecast in Kapit and Bintulu in the evening while the temperature throughout the day is expected to be between 24 and 34 degrees Celcius.

The 12th election will see 349 candidates contesting in 82 state seats.

A total of 1,213,769 voters out of 1,252,014 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots this Saturday (Dec 18) while 20,360 were early voters and 17,885 voted by post.

The Election Commission (EC), in a statement earlier today, advised voters to go out and cast their ballots according to the recommended times by checking on their voting times through the MySPR Semak application. — Bernama