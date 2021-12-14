Miti: VTL-Land open to all vaccinated Malaysian, Singaporean travellers from Dec 20

A woman waits to board a bus at the Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal in Johor Baru November 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The Vaccinated Travel Lane-Land (VTL-Land) that allows quarantine-free travel between Malaysia and Singapore will be expanded to all categories of travellers who are citizens of the two countries, Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) announced today.

Miti said however that requirements to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and other measures such as Covid-19 testing will continue to apply.

“Due to increased public demand for travel via VTL-Land, all categories of travellers who

are Malaysian and Singaporean citizens will be able to enter Singapore and Malaysia

respectively, via VTL (Land) effective December 20, 2021.

“Holders of Malaysian Permanent Resident status can continue to enter Malaysia via VTL (Land),” the ministry said in a statement.

This means that all Malaysian travellers can enter Singapore using the VTL through land transport, while all Singaporean travellers can enter Malaysia using the same VTL starting from December 20.

“Travellers are still required to be fully vaccinated and for unvaccinated children below the age of 12, they must be accompanied by vaccinated parents or guardians.

“Eligible travellers will be subjected to Covid-19 testing and further health requirements determined by the respective country,” the ministry said.

The ministry said the VTL-Land scheme will still be limited to bus transportation only, with designated VTL-Land bus operators to offer bus tickets to meet the increased demand but subject to the prevailing public health situation.

Designated VTL-Land bus services bound for Singapore will depart from Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal in Johor, Malaysia, while the Queen Street Terminal and Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange will be the boarding and disembarkation points in Singapore.

Before buying bus tickets, travellers heading to Malaysia via the VTL-Land need to register at https://mysafetravel.gov.my, while travellers from Malaysia and heading to Singapore have to register at https://go.gov.sg/vtl-portal.

More details on the VTL-Land requirements can be found at https://www.miti.gov.my and

https://www.safetravel.ica.gov.sg

