IGP: Police extend summons discount offer till Dec 31

People wait their turn to pay outstanding traffic summonses at a police station. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has extended its summons discount offer until December 31.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said this was due to the very encouraging response from the public to settle their outstanding summonses.

He said traffic counters at all district and state police headquarters were also opened to the public for the purpose.

“Previously, the PDRM traffic counter in KLCC (Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre) had to be shut down due to the overwhelming number of people who had come to settle their summonses.

“This posed a big challenge to PDRM to regulate the public in terms of complying with the set standard operating procedures (SOP),” he told a press conference after conducting a walkbout to view exhibition booths opened by various ministries and their agencies in conjunction with 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspirations) (AKM) programme in KLCC.

Acryl Sani said the extension of the offer was to give more time to the people so as to avoid crowds gathering at the counters to make their payments.

He said the police had received reports that the summons payment application could also not be accessed due to the high online traffic.

“Therefore, I will instruct the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director (Datuk Mat Kasim Karim) to consider increasing the number of counters nationwide.

Meanwhile, Acryl Sani revealed that almost 2.3 million traffic summonses had been settled nationwide as of noon yesterday, with a total collection of RM109 million.

Also present during the walkabout with Acryl Sani were deputy IGP Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim, Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Hazani Ghazali and Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim. — Bernama