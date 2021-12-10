Sarawak polls: PBB women’s wing deputy chief says firmly behind incumbent Razaili in Beting Maro, denies sponsoring ex-pol sec

A Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) campaigner putting up flags ahead of nomination day in Gedong, Sarawak December 5, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 10 — Batang Lupar MP Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim has denied that she is supporting, let alone sponsoring, her former political secretary, Safiudin Matsah, who is contesting the Beting Maro seat as an Independent candidate in the upcoming Sarawak state election.

Rohani, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women’s wing deputy chief II, in a statement today, said she was throwing her full support for all Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates in the election, including Beting Maro incumbent, Razaili Gapor.

She said Razaili was no stranger to voters in Beting Maro as he had served the constituency for two terms, and now once again has been entrusted to ensure GPS’ success in the state polls on December 18.

She said she will mobilise all machinery available to ensure a big victory for GPS candidates.

Beting Maro will see a five-cornered fight, with Razaili up against Safiudin, Jacky Chiew Su Chee (Parti Bumi Kenyalang), Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh (PKR) and Mohammad Arifiriazul Paijo (PAS).

Beting Maro is one of three state constituencies in the Batang Lupar parliamentary constituency, apart from Sebuyau and Lingga. — Bernama