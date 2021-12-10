Penang Shariah Judiciary Dept implements anti-corruption system to curb corrupt practices

Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman (right) launches the Anti-Corruption Management System at the Penang Shariah Judiciary Complex in George Town, December 10, 2021. — Bernama

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 10 — The Penang Shariah Judiciary Department (JKSNPP) implements the Anti-Corruption Management System (SPAR) MS ISO 37001: 2016 as an anti-corruption standard to increase the level of governance integrity.

JKSNPP Syarie Chief Judge Datuk Muhamad Abdul Karim Wahab said SPAR was also a prevention method to identify, understand and avoid corruption and abuse of power among JKSNPP staff and strengthen integrity in the organisation.

“We are launching SPAR today to clarify JKSNPP’s policy on the prohibition of any form of corruption, abuse of power, conflict of interest and false claims in line with the provisions under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act and other relevant acts and regulations.

“Cultivating integrity among JKSNPP staff is the most important because it is the cornerstone in delivering quality services to the community and the parties who deal with us,” he said at the launching of SPAR by Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman here today.

Muhamad Abdul Karim said SPAR was one of the commitments of JKSNPP staff in supporting the Penang government’s intention to eradicate integrity violations, especially corruption, as well as to strengthen good governance and public service delivery system.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zakiyuddin said JKSNPP was the first Shariah Judiciary Department in Malaysia to use SPAR.

He also hoped that the implementation of SPAR would help curb corruption among all walks of life and create a corruption-free work culture in Penang.

“The efforts and determination of JKSNPP to implement SPAR which is used as a guide in implementing the daily work process are highly commended,” he said. — Bernama