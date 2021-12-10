Pahang assembly passes Bill to lower eligible age of election candidates to 18

The amendment to Article 19 of the Pahang State Constitution was tabled by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and later approved unanimously by all assemblymen. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The state legislative assembly today passed the Pahang Government Constitution (Amendment) Enactment 2021 to lower the eligible age of electoral candidates for state seats from 21 to 18.

The amendment to Article 19 of the Pahang State Constitution was tabled by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and later approved unanimously by all assemblymen.

State assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ishak Muhamad said only Kemayan assemblyman Datuk Mohd Fadhil Osman did not attend today's sitting due to health reasons.

The amendment was in line with the passing of the Bill to amend the Federal Constitution to lower the voting age and the eligible age of electoral candidates from 21 to 18 in 2019. — Bernama