After crowd at Putrajaya’s 100-day fest, HR minister to dispute Thaipusam procession ban

The chariot bearing the statue of Lord Muruga travels from the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Kuala Lumpur to the Sri Subramaniam Swamy Temple in Batu Caves January 27, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said he would ask the prime minister to review the prohibition of chariot processions during Thaipusam in January, after thousands attended the government’s 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia event here yesterday.

The human resources minister and MIC president pointed out that the crowds attended the event that was held indoors at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) whereas Thaipusam processions were conducted outdoors.

According to a Malaysiakini report, the minister said the Hindu celebration was unfairly targeted with the standard operating procedures (SOPS) governing the event.

“Thousands gathered at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre to attend the (Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia) celebration.

“There was no social distancing, no one-metre, none of this adhered to (at this event), but they are targeting Thaipusam instead.

“I will discuss with the prime minister and ask for an end to this immediately,” Saravanan was quoted as saying.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique had told the Dewan Rakyat on December 7 that chariot processions remain prohibited due to Covid-19 for next year’s Thaipusam.

Halimah added that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for this year’s Christmas celebration would be deliberated on December 14.

Halimah was replying to an additional question raised by Tebrau MP Steven Choong who had asked about the possibility of holding mass processions, such as the Chingay celebration, which he said would benefit tourism activities.

“Honourable member, in the list of Thaipusam celebration activities, there is also procession, the silver chariot procession. So, in the application for the Thaipusam celebration, the processions are not allowed,” she said.

Next year, Thaipusam will fall on January 18.