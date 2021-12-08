Minister: Digital Nasional Bhd asked to hold engagement sessions with opposition lawmakers on 5G

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the final decision to use the Single Wholesale Network model for the rollout of the 5G network is still pending, adding that the negotiation process between DNB and telecommunication companies is being handled by the MCMC. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) has been asked to conduct engagement sessions including with opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) on the implementation of the 5G network.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the final decision to use the Single Wholesale Network (SWN) model for the rollout of the 5G network is still pending, adding that the negotiation process between DNB and telecommunication companies is being handled by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

He said the Cabinet wanted further explanations before any changes to earlier decisions were made.

“ so far our country has chosen the Single Wholesale Network system by forming a company wholly owned by the government to build infrastructure while telecommunication companies will implement actions or functions to conduct 5G retail business,” he said.

He said this when winding up the Supply 2022 Bill (Budget 2022) debate at the committee level for the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) at the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Annuar said the government has taken an open approach for the matter to be discussed and revisited but so far no final decision has been made on the matter.

Responding to a question from Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil (PH-Lembah Pantai) whether DNB could hold a meeting with opposition lawmakers in Parliament, Annuar said DNB should do the same as it did with the Backbenchers and initiate the meeting to ensure transparency in all aspects because 5G implementation is a national interest.

The Supply Bill that allocates RM888,362,300 for KKMM under Budget 2022 was passed after it was debated by more than 20 MPs from the government and opposition blocs as well by independent MPs. — Bernama