In N. Sembilan, factory manager tricked into buying imported car on Facebook, loses RM91,250

SEREMBAN, Dec 8 — A factory manager lost RM91,250 after he was tricked into buying an imported car from a neighbouring country through Facebook.

Negeri Sembilan Commercial CID head Supt Aibee Abd Ghani said the 50-year-old man said he was misled by an advertisement offering to sell the car in Singapore and contacted the suspect through WhatsApp on August 10.

“The victim expressed his interest to purchase the Audi A44 with the RM20,000 offer price. He was later asked to pay for the insurance and customs tax among others.

“He then agreed to buy the car and made 24 transactions to various accounts in stages beginning August 17 until the last on November 27,” he said in a statement here today.

Aibee said after payments were made, the suspect continued to ask for money from the victim but the victim refused to pay because he had suspected that he had been tricked. And until today, the victim claimed he had not taken delivery of the car as promised.

He then said the victim made a police report yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama