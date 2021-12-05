Sarawak DAP’s Chong urges GPS’ Wee to practise what he preaches by removing all GPS flags before campaign period begins

Chong pointing at the GPS flags put up at Padungan roundabout in front of the Kuching’s iconic ‘White Cat’ statue. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Dec 5 — Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen has urged Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng to practice what he preaches by removing all Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) flags before the official election campaign period begins.

Chong, who is also DAP’s Padungan seat candidate, said MBKS had on Nov 29 issued a statement instructing political parties to remove their flags and banners put up in the city areas under the council’s jurisdiction since the campaign period has not begun.

He said the statement was only issued by the council last week and yet, GPS political flags could now be seen in the centre areas of Padungan.

“I wonder how come the MBKS has not taken action on what the mayor and the council have stated,” said Chong during a visit to a Padungan roundabout in front of the iconic ‘White Cat’ statue where GPS flags had been put up.

While admitting that DAP flags have been put up in other constituencies, Chong said he has promised to Wee during their meet up at the Spring Shopping Mall here recently that the party will not resort to dirty tactics during the campaign period and at the same time, adhering to the local council’s regulations.

“That’s why I have told my election team that we don’t put up our DAP party flags and election materials before the nomination day, which is tomorrow (Dec 6). You will not find any DAP flags in Padungan so far because we follow the regulations and no dirty tactics.”

Similarly, Chong said Wee should instruct his election campaign team to remove GPS flags immediately in accordance with the instruction of the MBKS statement on Nov 29.

“Since you are MBKS council, please make sure you abide by the laws of the council. I just want to tell you that you are not above the law.”

Chong said both sides should be ‘gentlemen’ in having a fair competition for the Padungan constituency seat in the upcoming state election.

Moreover, Chong said Wee already has a platform to convey public’s concerns to the state government via his position as a mayor and there is no need for him to have another platform by joining the State Legislative Assembly to carry out such duty.

In a recent statement, MBKS said it was in fact illegal to put out political flags and banners before the election campaign period and all parties were advised to abide by the law and remove the election materials immediately.

The council said also political parties must obtain a permit from MBKS to exhibit any campaign material as stipulated under the City of Kuching South (Election Advertisement) By-Laws 1990 and pay the campaign deposit to the state election director. — Bernama