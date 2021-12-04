PM Ismail Sabri says govt will undertake rationalisation of Sabah, Sarawak rural air services

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the rationalisation would involve a review of RAS’ objectives, the financial implications, routes and flight frequency, fare rates, aircraft deployed and a mechanism for giving subsidy to users of RAS from time to time. — Bernama pic

MUKAH, Dec 4 ― The government through the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) will undertake rationalisation of the rural air services (RAS) in Sabah and Sarawak which are operated by MASwings, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob

He said this is part of the government’s efforts to ensure this facility could be enjoyed by rural residents at the best possible level.

He said the rationalisation would involve a review of RAS’ objectives, the financial implications, routes and flight frequency, fare rates, aircraft deployed and a mechanism for giving subsidy to users of RAS from time to time.

The prime minister said this when officially opening the New Mukah Airport here today. Also present were Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and federal Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

The RM450 million new airport was opened on June 17, 2021 to replace the small Mukah short takeoff and landing airport (STOLport). ― Bernama