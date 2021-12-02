Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry to set ceiling price of chicken at wholesale level soon, says its minister

Chicken on sale at Pasar Awam Moden Seksyen 6 in Shah Alam September 21, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will be fixing the maximum price of chicken at the wholesale level in a few days’ time before setting the price at the retail level.

Its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanda Linggi said engagements with chicken farmers had been carried out and gave assurance of using the existing laws to set the price at the two levels.

“...with the farmgate price assured, so in a few days’ time, we will use the act, we will be firm in setting the maximum price at the wholesale level and then later at the retail level to help traders as well,” he said when replying to a motion brought by Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (PH-Pulai) in a Special Chambers here today.

Yesterday, the Federation of Livestock Farmers Associations of Malaysia (FLFAM) gave its commitment to maintain the price of chicken and egg in December.

Several media organisations have earlier reported spikes in chicken and egg prices due to the rising cost of production faced by breeders.

Meanwhile, Nanta said the ministry is concerned about the fate of traders affected by the price hike at wholesale level causing them to raise prices of chicken sold to consumers.

“Do not accuse us of victimising traders and hawkers, my reply to the member for Bagan (Lim Guan Eng), is clear, as such we were not hasty in setting the maximum price apart from during non-festive season. We know they were also affected due to the movement control order (MCO), we assure you that we will consider the views of all parties, consumers and traders,” he said.

Earlier, in his motion, Salahuddin said he had received a letter of appeal to reduce the prices of goods from a petty trader, Syamsuri Mohd Zain at the compound of Parliament to be handed over to KPDNHEP.

“The matter needs to be expedited as the issue of price hike in essential goods was reported by official news dailies and I also heard many complaints from the people

“It also involves the interest of the people as sharp increases in the price of goods without control is affecting the cost of living giving pressure to consumers and also petty traders,” he said.

The motion was also debated by Datuk Mahfuz Omar (PH-Pokok Sena) and Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (PH-Kulim Bandar Baharu). — Bernama