Johor Environment Dept detains factory director, manager over river pollution incident in Pasir Gudang

JOHOR BARU, Dec 1 ― The Johor State Department of Environment (DoE) arrested the director and manager of a metal-plating plant in the Pasir Gudang Industrial Estate here, to assist in investigations following an incident where the water of Sungai Selangkah turned greenish recently.

Its director Dr Mohd Famey Yusoff said two local men, a director in his 50s and a 35-year-old manager, were arrested yesterday in the district at about 4pm.

He said the department had received public complaints regarding the unusual state of the river last Monday (November 29) and the discharge of green effluent from the factory drain was detected through a follow-up inspection conducted by the DoE Pasir Gudang branch.

“Investigations into the effluent treatment system at the factory found that it was flooded with greenish water.

“Therefore, the Equipment Operation Detention Action (POK) has been imposed to stop the source of the green water and the factory has been instructed to take appropriate remedy and cleaning action,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Mohd Famey said effluent sampling was also carried out whereby samples were sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis.

He said the two individuals were detained under Section 37C of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 for further investigation and enforcement action was taken under Section 25 of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 which, if convicted, could result in a fine of up to RM100,000 or imprisonment. a maximum of five years or both. ― Bernama