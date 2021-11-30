Johor Sultan reprimands environment exco over river pollution, wants remedial action

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Suktan Iskandar called for immediate action after he took his Air Boat out for about an hour to look into the issue of river pollution at the popular Danga Bay area in Johor Baru earlier today. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Nov 30 — Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today reprimanded state health and environment committee chairman R. Vidyananthan over the handling of indiscriminate rubbish dumping and pollution in rivers.

He called on Vidyananthan to take immediate attention to address the problem of rubbish in Johor’s rivers, especially in Danga Bay.

“The health and environment exco should take note of this matter. Don’t just look at health problems, as caring for the environment is also important for the people’s lives.

“Work needs to be done continuously, as well as enforcement and monitoring aspects. Don’t wait to be reprimanded, only then will the work be done,” cautioned Sultan Ibrahim in an interview with the Royal Press Office where the post was later uploaded to his official Facebook page today.

The 63-year-old state sultan explained that immediate action is needed after he took his Air Boat out for about an hour to look into the issue of river pollution at the popular Danga Bay area earlier today.

The Sungai Danga area that was polluted with rubbish that littered the river basin. — Picture via Facebook

He said the view of Sungai Danga (the main river in Danga Bay) was polluted with rubbish that littered the river basin.

Sultan Ibrahim also directed Vidyananthan, who is also the Kahang state assemblyman, to immediately prepare a report on the cause of rubbish pollution in the rivers.

He expressed his disappointment that allocations channeled to the various agencies and departments responsible for the river and the environment have not yielded satisfactory results.