Environment and Water Ministry says Malaysia to host 2022 Transboundary Haze Pollution meeting next year

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 30 — Malaysia has been selected as host of the 23rd Sub-Regional Ministerial Steering Committee (MSC) and Technical Working Group (TWG) on Transboundary Haze Pollution meeting next year (2022).

The Environment and Water Ministry (Kasa) in a statement today said the meeting is expected to be held in May 2022 in Putrajaya, subject to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Malaysia through its delegation headed by Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man attended the 22nd MSC and TWG meeting on Transboundary Haze Pollution online yesterday and today.

The meeting was chaired by Indonesian Deputy Minister of Environment and Forestry, Dr Alue Dohong who is also the host while Malaysia was the deputy chairman of the meeting, said Kasa.

The annual meeting involves four other MSC countries in Asean, namely Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand to discuss preventive strategies on transboundary haze pollution as well as other related issues.

According to the Kasa statement, throughout 2020 and 2021, there were no incidents of transboundary haze pollution in Asean and MSC countries also reported preventive measures at national and sub-regional levels implemented in 2021.

“Asean countries have pledged to give their full and continuous commitment to combat open burning especially involving forests, plantations and peat land as the main sources of transboundary haze pollution,” said Kasa. — Bernama