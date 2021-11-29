Negri Sembilan recorded non-tax revenue collection of RM11.9m as of Oct 2021, state assembly told

Aminuddin said the revenue received was from investments, as well as interest and dividends from the state government’s fixed deposits, bond investment returns, and sukuk which are expected to be obtained next month. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Nov 29 — The Negeri Sembilan government recorded RM11.9 million non-tax revenue collection from January to Oct 31, 2021, the state legislative assembly was informed today.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the revenue received was from investments, as well as from interest and dividends from the state government’s fixed deposits, bond investment returns, and sukuk which are expected to be obtained next month.

“Meanwhile, the revenue from the sale of goods, including raw water charges and royalties, is RM65.3 million or 49.9 per cent of the budget target involving land premiums which recorded a significant reduction in revenue collection,” he said during a question and answer session at the state assembly here today.

He was answering a question from Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (BN-Serting) who wanted to know the total revenue collection and revenue from investments as well as revenue collection from the sale of goods for the period between January and October this year.

In another development, Aminuddin (PH-Sikamat) urged the government and private agencies to use green technology to reduce the effects of global warming in their respective premises, which in turn would provide solutions to the high and inefficient cost of electricity utilities.

He said the total solar energy consumption in the state as of October was 33,494 kilowatts peak (kWp), with the trade/commercial sector recording 1,837 kWp, domestic and residential (11,352 kWp) industry (19,474 kWp), and agriculture/agriculture (831 kWp).

However, he said future planning in terms of the use of solar energy as an alternative to existing energy sources required more in-depth study covering the technical and structural capabilities of existing buildings to accommodate the capacity of solar panels.

“It also needs the cooperation of the relevant technical departments or agencies,” he said in response to a question from P. Gunasekaren (PH-Seremban Jaya), who wanted to know the amount of solar energy consumption in Negri Sembilan and whether the state government has plans to use solar energy in government premises.— Bernama



