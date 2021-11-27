MCA to focus on maintaining togetherness in BN to win big in GE15

MCA Vice President Senator Datuk Mah Hang Soon delivering her speech at the opening of the 56th MCA Youth General Assembly in Wisma MCA, March 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Nov 27 — Maintaining togetherness among the Barisan Nasional component parties will be one of MCA’s main focuses in ensuring success in the 15th General Election (GE15) following BN’s landslide victory in the Melaka state election on Nov 20.

Deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said MCA, as one of the component parties in BN, would conduct a post-mortem on the Melaka state election and learn from GE14 to continue to gain the trust of the people in supporting the coalition.

“The victory in the Melaka state election shows that the coalition has regained the people’s trust. We also need to focus on the 18-year-old voters, who will vote for the first time next year, besides learning from the previous GE,” he told reporters after attending the Perak MCA Annual General Meeting (AGM) here today.

The Umno, MCA and MIC coalition won 21 of the 28 seats contested, while Pakatan Harapan won five seats and Perikatan Nasional (PN) secured two seats.

In a related development, Mah, who is also Deputy Education Minister, said the meetings being held simultaneously nationwide, were to discuss among others, the strategy to strengthen cooperation among BN component parties.

“This is very important for MCA members to ensure greater victory during GE 15. We need stronger and closer cooperation after the severe defeat in GE14. We need to take this golden opportunity by working hard to gain the people’s trust in BN,” he added. — Bernama