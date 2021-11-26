Foreign minister: Malaysia to focus on VTL with neighbouring countries before expanding to other countries

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said for now, the government is working to launch the VTL with neighbouring Singapore and Indonesia. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Malaysia is currently focusing on neighbouring countries before expanding the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) to other countries, said Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Therefore, for now, the government is working to launch the VTL with neighbouring Singapore and Indonesia, with the launch of VTL with Singapore to be held on November 29, he said.

Saifuddin said this when met by reporters after attending the closing ceremony of the 13th Asia-Europe Summit (ASEM) held virtually, today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday said Malaysia is currently working with several ASEM partners such as Singapore and Indonesia to implement the VTL.

Commenting on Ismail Sabri’s intervention session at the ASEM today, Saifuddin said the prime minister reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to “peaceful coexistence” and upholding multilateralism. — Bernama