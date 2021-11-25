PBDSB man files police report against Facebook user for insulting Penan community

MIRI, Nov 25 — Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) potential election candidate for Marudi seat, Sawing Kedit, lodged a police report yesterday against a Facebook user for insulting the Penan community in a post which has been widely circulated on social media.

Sawing, accompanied by the party’s president Bobby William lodged the report at Lutong Police Station.

“The police report was made against a Facebook user using the name Stibin Kuntai for insulting the Penan community with his comment on a Facebook post.

“The report is also made to clear the air that ‘Stibin Kuntai’ is not a member of PBDSB, as speculated by few Facebook users,” said Sawing.

The user, Stibin Kuntai, has left a comment on the Facebook post by saying am ngam*** ibu Penan kitai or (let’s rape Penan women).

Many Facebook users have also called on PBDSB to take action against the user, claiming that he is a party member based on his profile photo which shows him wearing a facemask with PBDSB logo on it.

“Stibin Kuntai is not our party member. We urge everyone to use social media responsibly and to avoid insulting other communities,” Sawing said.

Meanwhile, Marudi police chief DSP Ruslan Mat Kib when contacted said they had received two police reports against the Facebook user in Beluru.

“We are investigating the case under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 505 of the Penal Code,” said Mohd Ruslan. — Borneo Post