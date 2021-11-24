EC: Covid-19 SOP for Sarawak poll to be announced later

Abdul Ghani said that the guidelines would be announced once they have been finalised. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The Ministry of Health (MoH), National Security Council (NSC), police and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) are in the midst of updating the Covid-19 Prevention Guidelines for 12th Sarawak state election, said Election Commission (EC) chairman, Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh.

He said that the guidelines would be announced once they were finalised.

Meanwhile, application for postal voting for Malaysians residing abroad as well as nine agencies in the security and health sectors would be implemented online, he said in a statement today.

He said the application for postal voting can be done through MySPR Daftar at the link http://mysprdaftar.spr.gov.my.

He added that the EC is targeting 70 per cent of voters to cast ballots in this state election. As part of efforts to encourage voters to go out and fulfil their responsibilities on polling day, the EC will implement the Jom Kita Undi campaign through various media channels.

He also said that the EC would also continue to make some improvements to the state election, including extending the voting time by 30 minutes, from 7.30 am to 5 pm, compared to the last GE14, where voting was allowed from 8 am to 5 pm.

He said apart from that, the EC also provided designated streams for voters aged 60 and above at each polling centre.

“Disabled voters will vote at stream 1. A total of 13,871 disabled voters have been identified and they are registered with the Social Welfare Department (JKM),” he said.

Earlier, Abdul Ghani announced that the EC has set Dec 18 as the 12th Sarawak state election polling day with nomination day on Dec 6 and early voting on Dec 14. — Bernama