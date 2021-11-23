Warisan’s Azis Jamman says asked to meet cops over Dewan Rakyat speech criticising Budget 2022’s allocation for Sabah

The Sepanggar MP in a joint press conference with other Opposition lawmakers urged the government to explain why he was the only one who was called up by the police, when other MPs had raised their concerns over the same matter too. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Warisan lawmaker Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said that he was summoned by the police for voicing his dissatisfaction about the allocation for Sabah in Budget 2022 in the Dewan Rakyat.

The Sepanggar MP in a joint press conference with other Opposition lawmakers urged the government to explain why he was the only one who was called up by the police, when other MPs had raised their concerns over the same matter too.

“I was called up by Bukit Aman to be investigated as the result of the last Budget 2022 debate.

“Quite surprisingly, I was told by the police that so far, I am the only one who has been asked to give a statement or explanation for the points that I made during my debate.

“Especially those aspects that touched on the voices and complaints from the people of Sabah over the state allocation in Budget 2022,” he said.

Azis also asked the government whether he was the only lawmaker probed by the police because he is a member of the Opposition, while the others who have raised similar concerns belong to the government.

“So are the government or the authorities hoping that members of Parliament will just shut their mouths instead of voicing the concerns of the people in the Parliament?

“Because there is no other avenue for us to raise our concerns on behalf of the people except Parliament,” he added.

On November 9, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported Azis as claiming that the government had given an unfair allocation to Sabah in Budget 2022 and that it had failed to fulfil the promises of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

The Warisan leader also reportedly said that it is time for Sabah to leave the federation.

The day before that, Perikatan Nasional (PN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan had claimed that approximately 60 per cent of Sabahans and Sarawakians were ready to leave the federation after the Budget 2022 announcement.