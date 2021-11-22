Falling tree crushes car in Cameron Highlands landslide, one hurt

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department Zone 3 chief Shahrul Nizam Nasir said the victim, who was a passenger in the vehicle, suffered a nosebleed while three other men in the car did not sustain any injuries. — Picture from Twitter/bernamadotcom

IPOH, Nov 22 — A man was injured when the car he was travelling in was hit by a falling tree in a landslide close to a hotel near Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department Zone 3 chief Shahrul Nizam Nasir said the victim, who was a passenger in the vehicle, suffered a nosebleed while three other men in the car did not sustain any injuries.

“The victim and one of the passengers were successfully rescued by firemen and handed over to hospital authorities while the public rescued the other two men,” he said in a statement.

Shahrul Nizam said a two-hour downpour in the hill resort caused landslides and falling trees in several areas around Tanah Rata and Ringlet.

“Landslides and falling trees occurred near Big Red Strawberry, Strawberry Park, the Sungai Palas Boh Tea Plantation route as well as the road to Water Cress Valley and Rose Valley in Tanah Rata. The incident caused roads to be blocked, however, there were no casualties or damage to property,” he said.

In Ringlet, landslides and falling trees took place near Taman MCA, Taman Pelangi and Batu 20, Jalan Tapah, and caused the roads to be blocked but there were no casualties or loss of property.

“Clean-up work is underway,” he added. — Bernama