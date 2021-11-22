EPF says Jalan Raja Chulan branch to close for good on Dec 16

In a statement today, EPF said contributors and employers were advised to visit nearby branches such as at Jalan Raja Laut, Wangsa Maju, Kepong, Petaling Jaya or Seri Petaling for any transaction. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has announced that its Jalan Raja Chulan branch office in Changkat Raja Chulan here will be permanently closed effective December 16.

In a statement today, EPF said contributors and employers were advised to visit nearby branches such as at Jalan Raja Laut, Wangsa Maju, Kepong, Petaling Jaya or Seri Petaling for any transaction.

“For other alternatives, contributors and employers are also advised to access EPF’s services online through i-Akaun,” said the statement.

More information can be obtained at EPF’s official website at www.kwsp.gov.my or by contacting EPF’s Relationship Management Centre at 03-8922 6000. — Bernama