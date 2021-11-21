Muhyiddin accepts Perikatan Nasional’s defeat in Melaka

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin hoped Barisan Nasional would translate its victory into fulfilling its pledges to the people as found in the party’s manifesto. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

MELAKA, Nov 21 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin accepted the party’s loss in the Melaka state election yesterday with an open heart.

He hoped Barisan Nasional (BN) would translate its victory into fulfilling its pledges to the people as found in the party’s manifesto.

“Congratulations to BN over the success to form the government of Melaka. The people of Melaka have chosen their candidates and the results are now out.

“At PN level, we are grateful our candidates have succeeded in defending the number of seats we won earlier and for others, we are grateful as most of our candidates received encouraging number of votes,” he said.

He was speaking at a media conference held at PN operation centre here last night.

In this regard, Muhyiddin said an in-depth study would be conducted on the results of the Melaka election yesterday.

“We will see whether it is related to voter turnout, PN machinery, or other problems.

“This will give us the guide for the follow-up measures especially for the coming general election,” he said.

PN won the Sungai Udang seat when its candidate Mohd Aleef Yusof polled 6,789 votes to defeat Datuk Mohamad Ali Mohamad (BN), Hasmorni Tamby (Pakatan Harapan) and Mohd Zahar Hashim (Independent) in a four-cornered fight.

The second seat PN won was the Bemban seat through its candidate, Mohd Yadzil Yaakub who received 4,211 votes to defeat Koh Chin Han of BN, Tey Kok Kiew (Pakatan Harapan), Ng Choon Koon (Independent) and Azmi Kamis (Independent) in the five-cornered battle.

However, PN chief minister candidate, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin was defeated by Melaka Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Ab Rauf Yusoh (BN) in the Tanjung Bidara seat in a three-cornered fight as she could only muster 3,195 votes against 3,559 by Rauf. The other challenger was Zainal Hassan of Pakatan Harapan. — Bernama