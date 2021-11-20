Nanta: Several more PBB reps offered not to defend seats in upcoming Sarawak election

PBB secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi says several incumbent state assemblymen from the party have offered not to defend their seats in the coming 12th Sarawak state election. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 20 ― Several incumbent state assemblymen from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) have offered not to defend their seats in the coming 12th Sarawak state election, according to PBB secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said they made their intentions known at the party’s supreme council meeting which was chaired by PBB president and Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg here last night.

“Yes. Some made the offer voluntarily and the party president expressed his deepest appreciation to them for withdrawing voluntarily to make way for new faces,” Nanta told a press conference after the meeting.

However, he declined to reveal the actual number of incumbent assemblymen who offered not to defend their seats.

He said their decisions were in line with PBB’s plan to field new faces as part of the party’s continuing renewal process to maintain its legacy of excellence as the backbone of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) administration.

Earlier, three incumbents from PBB ― Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz in Kalaka, Datuk Naroden Majais (Gedong) and Datuk Ambrose Blikau Enturan (Katibas) ― had announced their decisions not to contest in the state polls. ― Bernama