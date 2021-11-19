Azmin: Mas Ermieyati as Melaka CM candidate gives Perikatan added advantage

PN election director Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to reporters after attending a meeting with the Masjid Tanah PN machinery near Alor Gajah October 24, 2021. — Bernama

ALOR GAJAH, Nov 19 — Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin being named as Melaka chief minister candidate will give Perikatan Nasional (PN) an added advantage in the three-cornered contest in Tanjung Bidara, PN election director Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said.

He said in addition to being a person of calibre, Mas Ermieyati meets all criteria of a leader.

“PN has made a bold and responsible decision to nominate a candidate of calibre, intregrity, plus she has vast experience in government affairs and the struggles of the community.

“We can see that she has what it takes and most importantly she is well-liked by the Tanjung Bidara constituents and the people of Melaka,” he said when met by the media in Pengkalan Balak here today.

To a question, Mohamed Azmin said he could not confirm claims that the PAS leadership has asked its members and supporters to vote for Barisan Nasional (BN) after Mas Ermieyati was named as PN’s chief minister candidate.

He said what was most important is that the PAS president himself had openly said that the party was contesting on a PN ticket and as such had urged its members in Melaka to back all PN candidates in the election.

“I am extremely confident with the maturity displayed by PAS members who are steadfast in their struggle as well being very consistent in adhering to collective decisions made within their party and also PN,” he said.

Yesterday, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin named Mas Ermieyati, who is also deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) as Melaka chief minister candidate if the coalition goes on to win the state election.

In the election tomorrow, Mas Ermieyati faces Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh (BN) and Zainal Hassan (Pakatan Harapan). — Bernama